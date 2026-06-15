/No more emergency alerts on phones: NDMA temporarily suspends mobile warning system after glitch

Cell Broadcast (CB) service has been suspended temporarily after an advisory was issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday, officials confirmed on Saturday. The suspension is a precautionary measure, authorities said, and will remain in place until further notice. The Cell Broadcast system is an essential part of public safety, delivering emergency alerts and disaster warnings directly to mobile phones in the affected areas.
Officials have not given a reason for the suspension but have suggested that technical and procedural reviews may be taking place with the relevant agencies.
The service is widely used to send real-time alerts during natural disasters, security incidents, and other emergencies. Unlike traditional means of communication, it can quickly reach large numbers of people without dependence on internet access or standard mobile network traffic.
However, officials said any further directions received from the NDMA will be announced, and any updates regarding the restoration of the service will be provided. The outage is likely to be a temporary measure while authorities review the system's performance and operational protocols to ensure it is used effectively and securely going forward.
The development comes just weeks after the Government of India launched the nationwide Cell Broadcast System (CBS) in May, a major upgrade to the country’s disaster warning and emergency communications network. The system is designed to provide alerts to mobile users nationwide in near real-time and at specific locations.
The initiative was launched by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who said it is a great milestone in strengthening India’s disaster preparedness. “The system is a move from a reactive approach to a proactive strategy of protecting citizens with early warnings and rapid dissemination of critical information,” he said.
In the launch, Scindia had said that the launch of the Cell Broadcast System is a transformative milestone in India’s disaster management framework, reflecting the transition from a reactive to a proactive approach in protecting citizens.
This system has been developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in collabration with NDMA and Ministry of Home Affairs.
CBS enables authorities to send emergency alerts simultaneously to mobile users in a specified geographical area. The Ministry of Communications says the technology can instantly reach millions of people with near-real-time alerts, enabling critical communication during critical situations.
The system also overcomes many of the limitations of traditional SMS alerts, which can be delayed when the network is busy. Officials said CBS was built to work even when networks are under heavy strain, making it especially effective in emergencies.
High-priority alerts are received as pop-up notifications with loud warning tones. The alerts can also be read aloud on compatible devices to improve accessibility and reach as many people as possible with critical information.
(with ANI inputs)
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