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No more emergency alerts on phones: NDMA temporarily suspends mobile warning system after glitch

There have been no reason given for the suspension but have suggested that technical and procedural reviews may be taking place after the system encountered glitch. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
No more emergency alerts on phones: NDMA temporarily suspends mobile warning system after glitch
Image Credit: IANS

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