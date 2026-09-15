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No more ‘Meta’ excuses: Platform agrees to report child sexual abuse cases amid govt crackdown

Meta has agreed to report child sexual abuse and other child safety-related matters to law enforcement agencies as the Indian government steps up scrutiny of social media platforms over harmful content.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
No more ‘Meta’ excuses: Platform agrees to report child sexual abuse cases amid govt crackdown
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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No more ‘Meta’ excuses: Platform agrees to report child sexual abuse cases amid govt crackdown
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