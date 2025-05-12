NEW DELHI: In a bold and unequivocal message to the nation following Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will no longer tolerate nuclear blackmail and will respond to any terrorist attack with strict and decisive action. "Operation Sindoor is now India's established policy in the fight against terrorism, marking a decisive shift in India's strategic approach", he declared, stating that the operation has set a new standard, a new normal in counter-terrorism measures.

In a first address to the nation since India's military retaliation 'Operation Sindoor,' PM Modi on Monday outlined three key pillars of India's security doctrine. Firstly, the 'Decisive Retaliation,' any terrorist attack on India will be met with a strong and resolute response. India will retaliate on its terms, targeting terror hubs at their roots. The second is 'No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail.'

PM Modi said India will not be intimidated by nuclear threats. Any terrorist safe haven operating under this pretext will face precise and decisive strikes. The third pillar is 'No distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists.' PM Modi said India will no longer see terrorist leaders and the governments sheltering them as separate entities.

He pointed out that during Operation Sindoor, the world once again witnessed Pakistan's disturbing reality--senior Pakistani military officials openly attending funerals of eliminated terrorists, proving Pakistan's deep involvement in state-sponsored terrorism. The Prime Minister reaffirmed that India will continue taking decisive steps to safeguard its citizens against any threat.

The Prime Minister emphasised that India's armed forces--the Army, Air Force, Navy, Border Security Force (BSF), and paramilitary units--remain on high alert, ensuring national security at all times. Asserting that India has consistently defeated Pakistan on the battlefield and Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension to the nation's military prowess, PM Modi highlighted India's remarkable capability in desert and mountainous warfare while also establishing superiority in New-Age Warfare.

He emphasised that the effectiveness of Made in India defence equipment was decisively proven during the operation. He remarked that the world is now witnessing the arrival of Made in India defence systems as a formidable force in 21st-century warfare. Underscoring that unity is India's greatest strength in the fight against all forms of terrorism, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that while this era is not one of war, it cannot be one of terrorism either.

"Zero Tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better and safer world", he declared. The Prime Minister also reflected on Lord Buddha's teachings on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and emphasised that the path to peace must be guided by strength. He underscored that humanity must progress towards peace and prosperity, ensuring that every Indian can live with dignity and realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

The Prime Minister asserted that for India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and that strength must be exercised when necessary. He stated that recent events have demonstrated India's resolve to safeguard its principles. Concluding his address, he once again saluted the valour of the Indian armed forces and expressed his deep respect for the courage and unity of the people of India.