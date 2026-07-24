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  • /No more pleading with US, Russia or France? India's first turbojet engine is the reason

No more pleading with US, Russia or France? India's first turbojet engine is the reason

Jet engine technology is among the most difficult fields of engineering that is mastered by only a handful of countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:44 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:44 AM IST
No more pleading with US, Russia or France? India's first turbojet engine is the reason

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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