New Delhi: India has taken a major step in developing its own aero-engine technology with the successful delivery of the country's first indigenous expendable turbojet engine in the 350 kg thrust class. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering, the engine was handed over to GTRE on July 22. The Ministry of Defence described it as a landmark achievement for India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.