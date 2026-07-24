New Delhi: India has taken a major step in developing its own aero-engine technology with the successful delivery of the country's first indigenous expendable turbojet engine in the 350 kg thrust class. Designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and manufactured by the Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering, the engine was handed over to GTRE on July 22. The Ministry of Defence described it as a landmark achievement for India's aerospace and defence ecosystem.
The achievement is important because jet engine technology is among the most difficult fields of engineering that is mastered by only a handful of countries. While this engine is not meant to power fighter aircraft like the Tejas or the upcoming Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), defence experts say the knowledge gained in designing and manufacturing such engines will strengthen India's long-term aero-engine programme.
The newly developed engine belongs to the 350 kg thrust class and is designed for expendable platforms. It is expected to support applications such as cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones and aerial target systems rather than fighter jets.
The GTRE developed the engine, while the Azad Engineering was chosen as the industry partner for manufacturing and assembly. According to the Ministry of Defence, the project is the result of years of precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and close cooperation between DRDO scientists and the private sector.
The engine was handed over by Azad Engineering CEO Rakesh Chopdar to Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Aeronautical Systems) Dr K Rajalakshmi Menon and GTRE Director Dr S V Ramanamurty.
India has designed and built combat aircraft, missiles and drones over the years, but aero-engine technology is still one of the toughest areas to master. Indian fighter aircraft such as the Tejas continue to use imported engines, while future projects are also expected to rely on foreign engines in their initial versions.
Although the new turbojet engine is much smaller than fighter aircraft engines, it gives Indian engineers practical experience in areas such as advanced metallurgy, turbine design, precision manufacturing and engine integration. These technologies are also required for more powerful engines in the future.
The project also shows how private industry is taking a larger role in India's defence manufacturing. Known for producing precision aerospace components, Azad Engineering has now manufactured and assembled a complete indigenous turbojet engine under DRDO's design.
The engine is expected to power several indigenous defence platforms that require compact turbojet propulsion. These include future cruise missiles, long-range drones, unmanned combat systems and expendable aerial targets used for testing air defence systems.
Developing such propulsion systems within the country can reduce dependence on imported engines for these categories of weapons and improve supply security during emergencies.
The success does not mean India has solved the challenge of building engines for fighter aircraft. Engines used in aircraft such as the Tejas or the future AMCA produce many times more thrust than the newly delivered turbojet.
However, defence analysts see this achievement as another building block in India's larger engine development journey. Experience gained through smaller indigenous engines can help improve design capability, manufacturing techniques and materials science needed for future high-performance aero-engines.
The delivery also comes at a time when the DRDO is expanding work on several indigenous missile and air defence programmes. These efforts show India's push to build more critical defence technologies at home instead of relying entirely on overseas suppliers. While there is still a long road ahead before India develops a fully indigenous fighter aircraft engine, the successful delivery of this turbojet engine marks another step in that direction.
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