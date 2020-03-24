No new coronavirus case in Delhi in last 24 hours, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that no new case of coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. The Delhi chief minister, however, asserted that the biggest challenge is to keep situation under control.

“No new case has been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have been discharged from hospitals after getting treatment. But we should not be happy. The biggest challenge now is to not let situation go out of control, we need your support,” Kejriwal tweeted.

पिछले 24 घंटों में दिल्ली में कोई नया केस नहीं आया। 5 लोग इलाज करवाकर जा चुके हैं। अभी खुश नहीं होना। अभी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है किसी भी अवस्था में स्थिति को बेक़ाबू नहीं होने देना। इसमें आप सबका सहयोग चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/e4GynrLopC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 24, 2020

Delhi has joined 30 states and union territories in enforc‌ing the lockdown in the national capital to curb the spread of coronavirus. Public transport services, shops, markets, religious places, privates offices, commercial establishments and factories will remain closed in Delhi till March 31. Prohibitory orders have been imposed by Delhi Police under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ban gatherings of more than five people in Delhi.

The death toll due to coronavirus in India jumped to 10 on Tuesday after a 65-year-old man died in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The man was admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital on Monday (March 23) and died within a few hours of admission.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases reported so far in the country stands at 446 while the number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 37, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak and measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," PM Modi said in a tweet.