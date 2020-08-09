No new COVID-19 test on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, says MHA; BJP MP Manoj Tiwari deletes tweet

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday (August 9) confirmed that no fresh test for the coronavirus COVID-19 has been conducted on Union Home Minister Amit Shah since last week, sources said.

The MHA issued the clarification shortly after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tweeted that Shah had tested negative for COVID-19. Notably, Tiwari later deleted the tweet.

“Home Minister Amit Shah ji’s Covid report showed he is negative," Tiwari had tweeted in Hindi.

On August 2, Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The 55-year-old BJP leader took to social media to report his infection.

"I have tested positive but my health is fine," he said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The Union Home Minister had also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted.

The Union Home Minister had also urged those who came in his contact in the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested.

So far, several senior leaders, including Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, among others, have tested positive for coronavirus.

