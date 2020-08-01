No objection to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case if family asks for it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday (August 1) broke his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, saying the matter could be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the late actor's family demands for it.

The Chief Minister added that it is the duty of the police to investigate after an FIR was filed by Sushant's father.

The statement from the Bihar CM came hours after state Water Resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that "Nitish Kumar would definitely act if demand for a CBI probe comes from the family of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his residence on June 14.

Jha, a confidante of Nitish, said the Bihar CM and his government are committed to bringing justice to the actor's family and would take every step towards that end.

Sushant's father KK Singh (74) filed an FIR Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on July 25 where he accused the actor's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others including his family members of abetment to suicide and forgery.

The Bihar government has already made it clear that it will oppose a petition filed by Rajput's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, challenging the jurisdiction of the Patna Police in lodging an FIR in the suicide case. The matter is scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on August 5.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal have flayed the Mumbai Police for its handling of the case. Modi said the CBI should take over the case as Mumbai Police was putting obstruction in the way of the investigation by the Bihar Police.

BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also seeking a CBI inquiry into the suicide of the Patna-born actor. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and his son and Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan have also favourerd a CBI inquiry into Rajput's death. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has echoed similar views.

BJP MP from Delhi and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, and actor Sekhar Suman have also sought a CBI probe.