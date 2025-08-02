No Objections Filed On Day One Of Bihar’s Draft Voter List: EC

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that not a single claim or objection has been filed by any political party in the first 24 hours of the publication of the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

From August 1st (3 PM) till August 2nd (3 PM), all political parties put together, have filed 'Zero' claims and objections for the addition of the names of eligible electors and deletion of the names of ineligible electors, said the poll panel in a press note.

ECI released the draft electoral rolls for Bihar on Friday afternoon, following the completion of the Enumeration Phase under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025. It said the public has one month to submit claims and objections, assuring that "no name will be removed from the draft voter list without a stated reason."

The draft list, covering all 243 Assembly Constituencies and 90,712 polling booths, was shared with all political parties by the 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the state. The ECI in a press note said, "As per SIR order, after the completion of the Enumeration Phase from 24 June to 25 July 2025, the draft Electoral Rolls have been published for Bihar on 1 August 2025." A detailed list of electors whose names appeared in the June 24 rolls but were missing in the new draft was also shared with political parties for cross-verification.



Additionally, 1.60 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) nominated by District Presidents of 12 political parties actively participated in the process on the ground. The commission enabled electors to verify their names through the official link using their EPIC numbers. They were also allowed to file claims and objections for inclusion or deletion of names through the same portal.



In a drive to ensure accurate and updated voter identity cards, the ECI urged all voters to submit new photographs to their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) by September 1, 2025. ECI today announced that it will double the remuneration for Booth Level Officers (BLOs), enhance remuneration for BLO Supervisors, and provide honorarium to Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on 1st August, 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.