No Omicron case detected in India so far, keeping strict vigil: Health Minister in parliament

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday (November 30) said that so far no case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in India.

He said that the government is checking suspicious cases and conducting genome sequencing to detect the possibility of the infection.

“This new variant Omicron has been found in 14 countries. There is no case of Omicron in India yet. We are immediately checking suspicious cases and conducting genome sequencing. We are also taking all possible precautions,” said Mandaviya while addressing Rajya Sabha.

Earlier today, the Centre said that the Omicron variant doesn't escape RTPCR and RAT and asked the states to ramp up testing for prompt and early identification of any cases.

It also advised the states to undertake effective surveillance of international passengers and monitor hotspots effectively.

