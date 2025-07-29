Replying to the Opposition’s charges on US President Donald Trump’s India-Pakistan ceasefire claims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, while addressing the Lok Sabha, said that no leader of the world had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor.

“We said this on the first day in the press conference that our action is non-escalatory. We did Operation Sindoor by saying this. And that is why we stopped the strike after targets were achieved. No leader of the world asked India to stop Operation Sindoor,” the Prime Minister said.

Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This came after the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 individuals were killed.

According to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Operation targeted key terrorist hubs and achieved complete operational success within just 22 minutes, eliminating over 100 terrorists and handlers. Pakistan retaliated by launching drone and missile attacks on Indian territory.

After four days of military conflict between India and Pakistan, a ceasefire agreement was announced on May 10.

Amit Shah In Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, during the ongoing debate in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, said that Pakistan is Congress's mistake and added that during Operation Sindoor those who sent the terrorists were killed, and in Operation Mahadev those who carried out the attack were gunned down.

"Pakistan is Congress's mistake. If they had not accepted partition, there would have been no Pakistan today," Shah said.

"Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists, and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack... I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, 'Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe' (Their faces are smeared with ink)... What kind of politics is this?" Shah said during the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lower House.

Responding to the opposition's "why there was no war" charge, the Union Home Minister said that PoK exists only because of Jawaharlal Nehru. He claimed that the Nehru government gave 80 percent of Indus waters to Pakistan and forgot about PoK in 1971 during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister.

(with ANI inputs)