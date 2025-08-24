'No One Can Destabilise India Under PM Modi's Leadership': Kiren Rijiju Accuses Rahul Gandhi, Congress Of Weakening Country
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that forces abroad, including pro-Khalistan groups in Canada, the US, and the UK, along with certain left-leaning organisations, are working against the country.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, alleging that they are coordinating with anti-India forces to weaken the country. He asserted, however, that no one can destabilise the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
"What George Soros says is that one trillion dollars are kept to destabilise the Indian government. The anti-India Khalistan force sitting in Canada, the US, the UK, and many Left organisations are conspiring to work against the country. Rahul Gandhi and Congress are working in coordination with them and weakening the country. This is very worrisome. But rest assured that no one can destabilise the country under PM Modi's leadership," Rijiju said on Saturday.
