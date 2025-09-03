'No One’s Mother Deserves Abuse, We Condemn Such Acts' : Tejaswi Yadav

Amid the political storm over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother, Tejaswi Yadav, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, stressed that "no one's mother should be abused", and accused BJP spokespersons of "repeatedly insulting women on live camera".

"No one's mother should be abused. We are not in favour of this; it's not in our culture. But PM Modi spoke about Sonia Gandhi, and questions were raised on Nitish Kumar's DNA.

BJP MLAs have abused my mother and sisters in the assembly. BJP spokespersons repeatedly insult women on live camera... The people of Bihar know everything.

The Prime Minister was abroad for so many days, and when he came here, he started crying, but he was laughing abroad," Yadav told reporters.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi on Wednesday criticised the Mahagathbandhan over alleged derogatory terms, terming it a "frustration of the INDI alliance."

Condemning the "unfortunate and condemnable remarks," she asserted that no one will tolerate such abusive insults.

Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Annapurna Devi said, "It is unfortunate and condemnable that derogatory remarks were made against the PM's late mother from a political stage.

This was painful for every mother and child. Not only was an abusive insult hurled at the PM's mother, but also at him.

It shows that the INDI alliance is frustrated because they know that they have no place in Bihar... No one will tolerate such derogatory remarks."

The Union Minister alleged that the 'INDI' alliance has "no remorse or regret" about the respect of women, and this time, people of Bihar will give a "befitting" reply to them.

Annapurna Devi said, "Everyone in the country is hurt. The PM spoke on this at an event yesterday. They (Mahagathbandhan) have not even once apologised for this.

It appears they have no remorse or regret, and also do not care about the respect of women...I think the INDI alliance doesn't understand the importance of respecting a mother.

This time the women in Bihar will give a befitting reply to them..."

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced a statewide bandh in Bihar on September 4 against the opposition over abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a joint event in Bihar.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks.

Speaking at an event, the Prime Minister said that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

PM Modi stated that he had never imagined that such an act would take place on the tradition-rich land of Bihar. He also termed mothers as everyone's "self-respect" and "world".

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar.

My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to my mother.

These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country. I know... how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain," he said.

The Prime Minister stated that he was separated from his mother so that he could serve the country's other women.

He stated that his mother, who passed away after completing 100 years and had nothing to do with politics, was abused by the state of RJD and Congress.