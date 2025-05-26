Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2906613https://zeenews.india.com/india/no-one-should-meddle-with-india-hm-amit-shahs-stern-warning-2906613.html
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

'No One Should Meddle With India': HM Amit Shah's Stern Warning

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no one should meddle with India’s army, people, and borders, otherwise, they will have to face the consequences.

|Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 06:12 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'No One Should Meddle With India': HM Amit Shah's Stern Warning Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo:IANS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Operation Sindoor has not only sent a message to Pakistan but to the entire world, forever, that no one should meddle with India’s army, people, and borders, otherwise, they will have to face the consequences.

At a Shankhnad rally, the Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that if anyone attacks the innocent citizens, a bullet will be answered with a cannon.

“This operation was named Operation Sindoor for sending a message to the entire world that the vermilion on the foreheads of our mothers, sisters, and daughters is not cheap. If anyone dares to harm their vermilion, they will have to answer with their blood,” he said.

Shah said that on April 22, Pakistan-supported terrorists committed a cowardly act, targeting and killing innocent travellers in front of their families after questioning their religion.

“PM Modi had said in Patna that no matter where you hide, you will be found and reduced to dust. Pakistan forgot that PM Modi’s government has been here for 11 years now. Terrorists attacked Uri, we conducted a surgical strike. They attacked Pulwama, we carried out an air strike. They attacked Pehalgam, we executed Operation Sindoor and razed their main bases to the ground. Hundreds of terrorists were obliterated in our airstrike,” he added.

Shah further said that on May 7 at 1:04 AM, the Indian armed forces destroyed nine terrorist locations in 22 minutes and also blew up their headquarters.

“On May 8, Pakistan carried out attacks with drones and missiles. But our air defence system was so robust that not a single missile, not a single drone of theirs could touch Indian soil; they were all neutralised in the air,” he said. 

He added that we have to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, but also create an India that no one dares to attempt any misadventure against.

“While Operation Sindoor was underway, Operation Black Forest was also in progress. Our CRPF, Chhattisgarh Police, and BSF have successfully destroyed many Maoists. So far, numerous Maoists have been killed, and many more have surrendered. Let me assure you that by 31 March 2026, we will be a Maoist-free nation,” said the Union Home Minister.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK