'No One Trusts Rahul Gandhi And Congress': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Slams Rahul Gandhi On 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, speaking on Mahagathbandhan's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', criticised senior Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress.

"No one trusts Rahul Gandhi and Congress. The public of Bihar is aware and will not believe the lies of Rahul Gandhi," Reddy stated.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' has started in Patna and is set to conclude on Monday. The 16-day yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, aimed at highlighting alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and irregularities in the voter list by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The yatra began on August 17 from Sasaram and has covered more than 1,300 kilometres, passing through 110 assembly constituencies across 25 districts in Bihar. It will end with a grand procession in Patna, starting from Gandhi Maidan and concluding at the statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Ambedkar Park.

Senior opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc, are also present at the yatra.

Speaking further on the recent derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother in Bihar, Minister Kishan Reddy stated that the entire nation is angry with the Congress Party. "The entire nation is angry with the Congress party. The public of Bihar will give them a befitting reply in the coming days," the Union Minister added further.

In addition to this, the BJP workers, who were protesting against the derogatory remarks on PM Narendra Modi and his mother during a Mahagathbandhan event in Bihar last week, clashed with the police personnel in Ranchi on Monday.

Sanjeev Kumar Besra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, stated that an altercation had occurred between BJP workers and the police, but the situation is currently under control. "The situation is under control now. There was some altercation, but now everything is under control," he told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the man accused of hurling abuses at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar was arrested, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police told ANI.

The arrest followed the circulation of an alleged video on the internet showing the accused directing abusive slurs at PM Modi during an INDIA bloc event.