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'No one will be spared, these are actions of cowards': CM Fadnavis on assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai Police have identified suspects in the firing incident targeting Tiger Shroff’s car and will pursue the alleged masterminds operating outside the state and abroad.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
'No one will be spared, these are actions of cowards': CM Fadnavis on assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff
Image Credit: ANI

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'No one will be spared, these are actions of cowards': CM Fadnavis on assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff
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