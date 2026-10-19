/'No one will be spared, these are actions of cowards': CM Fadnavis on assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly condemned the alleged assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, stating that Mumbai Police are treating the firing incident with the utmost seriousness. He said investigators had identified specific individuals based on clues gathered during the probe.
Fadnavis added that the suspects would be arrested soon and that authorities would also pursue the masterminds operating from outside Maharashtra or abroad.
"This is a very serious and condemnable matter. The Mumbai Police have taken it with the utmost seriousness. They have obtained certain clues, based on which they are currently working, and specific individuals have already been identified. These people will be arrested very soon," Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference.
Media Interaction #Maharashtra #Nagpur https://t.co/2S4WUYGxiG— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 19, 2026
Fadnavis said the probe would extend beyond those directly involved in the attack, with authorities also pursuing the alleged masterminds who are operating from hiding and directing the operation remotely. He added that those involved in the case and operating within Maharashtra had already been arrested.
CM Fadnavis said, "Furthermore, we will track down their masterminds who remain in hiding and issue orders from afar. It is important to note that none of these individuals operate from within Maharashtra; those who do operate from within the state have already been arrested."
The Chief Minister further stated that the perpetrators were operating from outside Maharashtra or even from abroad. He said the state government would coordinate with authorities in other states to track them down, while seeking the Central Government’s assistance to apprehend those operating overseas.
"These perpetrators are operating from outside Maharashtra, or even from outside the country. By coordinating with the states from which they operate, and with the assistance of the Central Government regarding those operating from abroad, we will track them down and take strict action against them," Fadnavis added.
The firing incident occurred on Sunday evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area. According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car at around 7 pm as he was leaving a football club.
A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.
Two people, including Shroff’s driver, sustained injuries in the firing, while the actor escaped unharmed by gunfire.
Photographs from Shroff’s residence showed him with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.
Shinde visited the actor’s residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and assure him of the state government’s support.
Fadnavis said investigators would examine all aspects of the incident to determine whether any changes to security arrangements for actors were required.
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