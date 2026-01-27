'No ordinary diplomatic visit': PM Modi hails India-EU alignment as 'unprecedented'

India-EU trade deal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the visit of European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India, saying that it was no ordinary diplomatic engagement and that it heralds a new era in India–European Union relations.

Emphasizing the completion of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, as well as the organization of the India-European Union Business Forum, Prime Minister Modi said that these events symbolize the unprecedented convergence taking place between the world's two largest democratic powers.

Addressing the India–EU Business Forum, Prime Minister Modi said, "This visit to India by the Presidents of the European Union Council and Commission is no ordinary diplomatic visit. It heralds a new era in India-European Union relations. For the first time, European Union leaders are participating as chief guests at India's Republic Day celebrations. The largest Free Trade Agreement in India's history is being concluded between India and the European Union, and today, a large-scale India-European Union Business Forum is being held with many CEOs. All these achievements symbolise the unprecedented alignment taking place between the world's two largest democratic powers."

Prime Minister Modi said that the EU-India partnership is not a coincidence, but is based on shared market values, goals for global stability, and natural connections between people as open societies.

"This alignment is not an accident. As market economies, we share common values, we have shared priorities for global stability, and as open societies, there is a natural connection between our people. It is on this strong foundation that we are taking our partnership to new heights. We are establishing it as one of the world's most influential partnerships, and the results are clearly visible. In the last 10 years, our trade has doubled to reach 180 billion Euros. More than 6,000 European companies are operating in India. There is over 120 billion Euros of investment from the European Union in India. 1,500 Indian companies are present in the European Union," he said.

