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‘No Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’: India calls out NYT over ‘misleading’ headline

“There is no Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied Kashmir,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 06:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 06:43 AM IST
‘No Pakistani Kashmir, only Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’: India calls out NYT over ‘misleading’ headline

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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