/No permission for CJP’s Parliament march; Section 163 imposed in New Delhi

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20, has suffered a setback after the Delhi Police denied permission for its proposed march to Parliament on July 20.
New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma clarified that the party had neither sought nor received permission to organise a march towards Parliament.
“No permission has been granted for the Cockroach Janata Party’s alleged march to Parliament on July 20,” Sharma said.
He further pointed out that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is currently in force in the New Delhi district. Under these restrictions, protests are permitted only at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar and require prior approval from the authorities.
The prohibitory orders also ban the assembly of five or more people, protest marches, or demonstrations at any location other than the notified protest site.
With the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday, the Delhi Police has put extensive security arrangements in place to ensure public safety, protect key government installations, and facilitate the smooth functioning of Parliament.
The DCP warned that anyone violating the prohibitory orders would face strict legal action.
“The Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gatherings or marches, and cooperate in maintaining public peace and safety,” he said.
The latest development comes amid heightened tensions at Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has been holding demonstrations for nearly a month.
Prominent activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a prolonged hunger strike, was hospitalised by the police on Saturday. Following his hospitalisation, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke took over the hunger strike, further intensifying the party's agitation.
Despite the police refusing permission, the CJP has publicly maintained that it intends to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Monday. The party has been pressing several demands including irregularities in the NEET-UG paper leak, resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, through its ongoing protest, which has now entered its second month.
Security agencies remain on high alert as Parliament convenes, with additional personnel deployed around the Parliament complex and other sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents.
Officials have urged protesters to remain within the designated protest area at Jantar Mantar and avoid any confrontation with law enforcement agencies.
The proposed march has raised concerns over possible law and order issues in the national capital during the Parliament session.
Authorities have also advised residents and commuters to avoid sensitive areas where security arrangements have been intensified and to cooperate with police personnel.
The standoff underscores the continuing challenge of balancing the right to peaceful protest with the need to maintain public order, particularly during an important parliamentary session.
Delhi Police has reiterated that any attempt to violate the prohibitory orders will invite firm legal action in accordance with the law.
(with IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.