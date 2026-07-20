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No permission for CJP’s Parliament march; Section 163 imposed in New Delhi

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on Monday and CJP's planned 'Sansad Chalo' march, the Delhi Police has put extensive security arrangements in place to ensure public safety. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
No permission for CJP’s Parliament march; Section 163 imposed in New Delhi
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Supporters participate in the ongoing late-night protest at Jantar Mantar (Image: IANS)

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