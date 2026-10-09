Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘No permission for protest’: Delhi Police denies permission for CJP’s planned agitation at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10; cites security concerns

‘No permission for protest’: Delhi Police denies permission for CJP’s planned agitation at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10; cites security concerns

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said, the earlier demonstration for which the CJP received permission failed to comply with lawful directions and the undertakings they had given to the authorities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:58 PM IST
‘No permission for protest’: Delhi Police denies permission for CJP’s planned agitation at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10; cites security concerns
Image Credit: Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is in force in the New Delhi area, imposing preventive restrictions to maintain public order and safety. (IANS)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘No permission for protest’: Delhi Police denies permission for CJP’s planned agitation at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10; cites security concerns
2
3
4
5