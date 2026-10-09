/‘No permission for protest’: Delhi Police denies permission for CJP’s planned agitation at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10; cites security concerns

Delhi Police has denied permission for the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, citing short notice, previous non-compliance with police directions and concerns over public safety, law and order and traffic management.
The protest was planned to demand accountability from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of “vote theft”.
Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the New Delhi district received an application from CJP co-convener Saurabh Das on October 7, notifying the authorities of the proposed demonstration.
Prasad said the application had been examined but was rejected because it did not meet the prescribed notice period of 10 days before a planned protest.
She also referred to an earlier demonstration for which the party had received permission, alleging that its members had failed to comply with lawful directions and the undertakings they had given to the authorities.
“Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved”, Prasad said.
She added that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was in force in the New Delhi area, imposing preventive restrictions to maintain public order and safety.
Prasad warned that violations of the provision would invite legal action.
Separately, Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to consider closing entry and exit gates at 57 Metro stations and reducing train frequency in view of the planned protests on Saturday.
In a letter dated Thursday, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, cited the possibility of unruly crowds moving towards sensitive locations in New Delhi district and requested the DMRC to make the necessary arrangements.
The proposed restrictions are scheduled to begin at 9 pm on Friday, October 9, and continue on October 10 until the situation normalises.
The stations listed in the communication include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West, among others.
Delhi Police has requested the DMRC to issue the necessary directions to its officers and staff to implement the proposed measures.
However, the communication records a police request for precautionary arrangements and does not confirm that the DMRC has approved or implemented the proposed closures.
(with ANI inputs)
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