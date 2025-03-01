No Petrol For THESE Cars In Delhi Now; Environment Minister Sirsa Spells Trouble For....

Delhi Pollution: The Delhi government has taken key measures to curb pollution in the national capital, which has been a burning issue disrupting normal life. Addressing the issue of pollution, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, after holding a meeting with officials, announced that vehicles older than 15 years will not be allowed to get fuel after March 3.

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Sirsa, also announced that a team would be formed to identify the vehicles and bar their entry and exit into the city. He added that Delhi Airport, multi-story structures, and other big offices must install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their respective places.

Speaking to reporters, Sirsa said, "After 31st March, fuel will not be given to 15-year-old vehicles...There are some big hotels, some big office complexes, Delhi airport, and big construction sites in Delhi. We are going to make it mandatory for all of them to immediately install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their places. We are going to make it mandatory for all the high-rise buildings in Delhi to install smog guns. We are going to make it mandatory for all the hotels in Delhi to install smog guns."

Sirsa further stated that the government would make efforts to create artificial rain through cloud seeding to tackle pollution further. He added, "Similarly, we are going to make it mandatory for all the commercial complexes...We have decided today that we will take whatever permission we need for cloud seeding, and we will ensure that when there is severe pollution in Delhi, rain can be caused through cloud seeding and pollution can be controlled."

The quality of air deteriorates with the onset of winter in the National Capital and adjoining areas. Earlier this week, the Delhi minister launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that the previous Delhi government "looted the public." "This (AAP) government has looted the public with both hands. Liquor scam, school scam, bus scam, and now camera (CCTV) scam are also coming to light," Sirsa told reporters.

"They used to say that cameras would catch theft, but the thieves themselves took away the cameras... they have left no scam unturned... I think the CAG report will have to be called on cameras too," he added.

(With agency Inputs)