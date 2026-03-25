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NewsIndiaNo petrol shortage in India: Oil companies dismiss rumours
INDIA FUEL SUPPLY

No petrol shortage in India: Oil companies dismiss rumours

Amid rumors of a fuel and gas shortage due to the US-Iran war, oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. They added that fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Amid rumors of a fuel and gas shortage due to the US-Iran war, oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. They added that fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available.

 

 

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