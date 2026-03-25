No petrol shortage in India: Oil companies dismiss rumours
Amid rumors of a fuel and gas shortage due to the US-Iran war, oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. They added that fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available.
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Amid rumors of a fuel and gas shortage due to the US-Iran war, oil companies have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG across the country. They added that fuel supplies remain stable, and adequate stocks are available.
(This is a developing story.)
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