No Phone, No Internet: NSA Ajit Doval Reveals How He Communicates Beyond Public View

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval recently told a gathering that he generally does not use mobile phones or the internet for personal communication, adding that there are other means of communication not known to ordinary people. He made the remarks while addressing nearly 3,000 young participants from across the country at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi.

Speaking at the inaugural session, the NSA emphasised that India’s strength must go far beyond guarding its borders. He said the country needs to become powerful in the economy, social development and every other sphere to respond to the long history of invasions and colonial rule.

Answering a question during the event on Sunday, Doval said, “I don’t know how you found out that I don’t use a phone. Yes, it is true that except for personal needs, I neither use the internet nor a phone. I manage without them. Sometimes, when I have to contact someone abroad, I do use them. Apart from this, there are some other means of communication that an ordinary person does not know about.”

Around 3,000 young representatives attended the programme, where he was present as the chief guest. In his address, he stressed that India has to build strength not only at the borders but also in the economy, social progress and every field so that the nation can answer the painful legacy of attacks and centuries of subjugation.

Recalling the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he told the audience, “You are fortunate to have been born in a free India. I was born in a country that was under slavery. Our ancestors fought for independence and endured countless hardships.”

He recalled Bhagat Singh being sent to the gallows, Subhas Chandra Bose dedicating his entire life to the struggle and Mahatma Gandhi leading movements of satyagraha (non-violent resistance), which eventually paved the way for India’s freedom.

Addressing the idea of responding to history, Doval said that even if the word “revenge” does not sound positive, it can work as a form of strength. “We have to answer our history and make the country great again, not only in terms of border security but also in the economy, social development and every aspect,” he said.

Calling the youth the leaders of the future, he highlighted the importance of strong leadership and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example. Quoting Napoleon, he said, “I am not afraid of a thousand lions led by a sheep, but I am afraid of a thousand sheep led by a lion.”

He also spoke about the nature of global conflicts, saying that most conflicts in the world arise from security-related reasons. He explained that wars do not happen because people enjoy violence, and they occur because nations try to force adversaries to bend on their own terms to protect their security.

Beginning his speech on a lighter note, he said he was surprised to receive an invitation to address the youth as most of those present at the programme were nearly 60 years younger than him.