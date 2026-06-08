No phones, no internet, and no calls: NEET re-exam 2026 paper setters kept in complete isolation till June 21

After the cancellation of the NEET 2026 exam due to a paper leak, the authorities are taking strict steps to ensure that the re-exam is completely secure. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced several new security measures so that such issues do not happen again. The re-exam is scheduled for June 21, and preparations are being closely monitored.

Also Read: When will MHT CET 2026 result be released? Check expected date, and time here

Paper setters kept in complete isolation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The subject experts and teachers writing the new question paper were pulled into complete isolation roughly 20 days ago. No internet. No calls. No contact with family or anyone outside the secured facility. They'll stay that way until after the exam is conducted. It's an unusual measure, but given what happened, the NTA apparently decided that half-steps weren't going to cut it.

Air force and security forces deployed

The Indian Air Force is now responsible for transporting question papers to exam centres a task previously handled through more conventional channels. On exam day, approximately five lakh security personnel will be deployed nationwide. That's not a small number. For context, that's roughly the population of a mid-sized Indian city, all mobilised to protect the integrity of a single exam.

AI-powered surveillance cameras will be running at exam centres. Social media is being actively monitored, too, with authorities watching for anything that looks like early content circulating online.

Also Read: NEET Re-Exam 2026: IAF's Mi-17 helicopters to airlift question papers from 18 locations

The earlier system and what went wrong

Multiple question paper sets were being prepared simultaneously, with separate teams working on each to keep things compartmentalised. The safeguards existed. They just didn't hold. A leak happened anyway, and when the CBI took over the investigation, they zeroed in on a subject expert named PV Kulkarni. He's been arrested. According to investigators, he was linked to accessing more than one question paper, which, if accurate, points to a breach that went deeper than a single careless moment.

The Ministry of Education and the NTA have since sat down and agreed: June 21 is the date. Everything is now pointed at making that day go smoothly. For students, none of this changes what needs to happen between now and then — heads down, keep studying. The system that let them down is being rebuilt around them. Whether it holds this time is the only question that matters now.