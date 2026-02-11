‘No Plan B’: HAL chief confirms Tejas Mk1A solely depends on GE engines – what if supply slips?

New Delhi: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has clarified the status of the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet programme, emphasising the aircraft’s complete reliance on the General Electric F404-IN20 engine. HAL Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil confirmed that the programme has no alternative engine plan and that the jet’s design and performance are built around this specific engine.

In a recent interview, he addressed concerns about delays in engine deliveries and the absence of backup options. Modern fighter aircraft, according to him, are not easily adaptable to engine changes. “The engine is chosen first, and the aircraft is designed around it. Thrust, weight distribution and many other parameters are tailored to this engine,” he said.

When asked about fitting a different engine, including Russian or European alternatives, he said it would require a complete redesign of the aircraft. “Using a different engine would mean reworking the entire airframe and going through all flight and performance tests again. This would set the project back by several years,” he warned, highlighting the urgent need for engines as the Indian Air Force already faces a shortage of operational squadrons.

Despite earlier supply chain challenges, Sunil expressed confidence that the situation is stabilising. He stated that the General Electric has invested heavily to address production bottlenecks and has launched a new engine production line. “I trust the new production line and GE’s investments. Engine deliveries will now happen on schedule,” he said.

Reports indicate that deliveries of the first batch of F404 engines could begin early in 2026. The HAL has continued building the airframes even as engines were delayed. Five Tejas Mk1A jets are now fully ready and awaiting engines for delivery, while nine more jets have completed flight tests but are grounded due to the engine shortage.

HAL’s chairperson’s statement has brought relief to the Tejas programme. It shows that the fighter jet’s schedule is now back on track. The main focus now is getting the engines delivered on time so the Air Force can use the jets as planned.