No plan for lockdown in Delhi, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as Covid-19 cases surge

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (November 17) said that there is no plan for a lockdown or a "mini-lockdown" in the national capital.

According to Sisodia, massive crowding was witnessed at markets in the city due to festivals and it is likely that the cases would come down after the end of festival season.

"Delhi government has only asked for an exemption from Home Ministry rules to reduce crowding at markets," Sisodia said, adding that the government will take measures to reduce crowds at markets in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal made a major announcement when he said that his government is mulling to shut down several crowded markets in the city-state in wake of the current spurt in the coronavirus cases and has sent a proposal to the Centre in this regard.

The Chief Minister, who addressed a media briefing on Tuesday, thanked the government in Centre for providing extra beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to the central government that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets for few days, where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot", CM Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Delhi government, Centre and all agencies have been making 'double efforts' to control the COVID-19 situation in Delhi," he added.