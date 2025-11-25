Advertisement
CM SIDDARAMAIAH

No Plans To Meet Rahul Gandhi For Now, High Command Must Make Decision: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that he has no plans to meet the LoP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for now, regarding the alleged power struggle within the Congress in the state.

|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 05:27 PM IST|Source: IANS
No Plans To Meet Rahul Gandhi For Now, High Command Must Make Decision: K'taka CMPhoto credit: IANS

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday stated that he has no plans to meet the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for now, regarding the alleged power struggle within the Congress in the state.

He stressed that ultimately the High Command must take a decision to put an end to speculation on the matter. He made the statement while speaking to the media at Cauvery Bhavan on Tuesday, after flagging off the vehicle carrying Nandini ghee destined for export to the United States (US), Saudi Arabia and Australia.

On Cabinet expansion, CM Siddaramaiah said it would be taken up when the party leadership issues instructions. He also clarified that he currently has no plans to meet LoP Gandhi.

Responding to questions about another group of MLAs visiting Delhi and meeting the High Command, the Chief Minister said that legislators have the freedom to express their views. “Let us see what the senior leaders of the party say,” he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that Karnataka’s Nandini ghee, produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), a state government undertaking, is now being exported to Australia, the US and Saudi Arabia. He added that the demand for ghee is increasing, and Nandini ghee from Karnataka is gaining popularity both within the country and abroad.

“Kumar, originally from Mysuru district and currently settled in the United States, has obtained the agency for Nandini ghee exports,” he stated. The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to both KMF and Kumar.

Significantly, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge held a lengthy meeting with CM Siddaramaiah last Saturday. Meanwhile, amid the alleged leadership tussle for the CM’s post, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar travelled to the Bengaluru International Airport on Tuesday afternoon in the same car as Kharge after leaving from the Congress chief’s residence.

Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to discuss the ongoing power tussle with LoP Gandhi after reaching New Delhi.

