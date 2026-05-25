No polygamy, minimum age of marriage, live-in relationships: Assam Assembly introduces UCC bill - Check what it covers

Following clearance from the cabinet, the state government introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday. On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora tabled "The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026." The landmark legislation, which proposes a blanket ban on polygamy and more, is reportedly scheduled for floor discussion and its final passage on May 27.

The tabling of the Bill marks the beginning of what is likely to be a politically significant and closely watched legislative process in Assam.

The proposed bill is likely to trigger extensive debates in the Assembly and the public sphere, with supporters arguing that a common civil code would ensure equality before the law and streamline personal laws across communities.

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Assam CM on UCC bill

The Chief Minister took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to describe the move as a significant step towards initiating a formal and comprehensive discussion on the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

“On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, Hon’ble Minister Shri Atul Bora tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 in the Assam Legislative Assembly today,” the office of the Chief Minister mentioned.

CM Sarma further stated that the introduction of the Bill in the Assembly would pave the way for an “on record discussion” on why the UCC is necessary and how it aligns with the vision of the country’s founding fathers.

“The introduction of the Uniform Civil Code 2026 Bill in the Assam Vidhan Sabha paves the way for an on record discussion on why #UCCAssam is the need of the hour and how it will help realise the path laid down by our founding fathers,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Also Read: UCC no threat to Tribal Communities, ignore lies of divisive forces: HM Amit Shah

UCC- Meaning, provisions, and more

Earlier on May 13, after conducting the first cabinet meeting of the second term of CM Sarma, it was announced that the state government will be introducing the legislation during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly.

Announcing the cabinet meeting decisions, CM Sarma had clarified, "The State Cabinet approved the draft Bill on the Uniform Civil Code, which will be introduced on the final day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session."

Scheduled Tribes (Hills), and Scheduled Tribes (Plain) will remain outside the purview of the UCC, with 'Traditional religious customs, practices and rituals' also be exempted.

"The Uniform Civil Code will primarily cover the following four subjects - Minimum age of marriage, Prohibition of polygamy, Equal rights for daughters in the property of parents, Matters relating to live-in relationships," the Chief Minister had stated.

If the bill is passed, Assam will become the third state in the country to pass a UCC bill, following Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

UCC in Assam

The move comes amid renewed national discussions surrounding the implementation of the UCC, which seeks to replace religion-based personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption with a common set of rules applicable to all citizens.

The ruling party has maintained that the proposed law would promote social harmony, gender justice and constitutional equality.

However, opposition parties and several organisations are expected to closely scrutinise the Bill once discussions begin in the Assembly.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: How BJP plans to implement UCC in India, overcoming legal hurdles: One state at a time