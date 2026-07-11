/‘No problem, not at all sad’: Narottam Mishra on BJP fielding Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia bypoll

Speaking to reporters, Mishra said, “We will convince the workers. These are our workers, our own people. Everyone will agree. I have no resentment with anyone... I will attend his (Datia candidate) nomination. I will discuss it with everyone. I am not angry with anyone.”He added that he would campaign for Tiwari if the party wanted him to. “Whatever will happen will be good. Everyone expects a ticket. There is no problem. I am not at all sad. The party has given a lot,” Mishra said.