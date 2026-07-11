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‘No problem, not at all sad’: Narottam Mishra on BJP fielding Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia bypoll

Mishra's supporters staged protests in Datia that turned violent on Friday evening, injuring eight police personnel in stone-pelting incident. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
‘No problem, not at all sad’: Narottam Mishra on BJP fielding Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia bypoll
Image Credit: Former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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