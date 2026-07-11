/‘No problem, not at all sad’: Narottam Mishra on BJP fielding Ashutosh Tiwari for Datia bypoll

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Saturday said he has “no resentment” with anyone and is “not at all sad” after the party denied him the ticket for the upcoming Datia Assembly bypoll and fielded Ashutosh Tiwari instead.
Mishra assured that he would fully support the party’s decision, work to convince workers, attend Tiwari’s nomination, and take up any responsibility assigned to him. He also urged party workers not to indulge in protests or violence.
Speaking to reporters, Mishra said, “We will convince the workers. These are our workers, our own people. Everyone will agree. I have no resentment with anyone... I will attend his (Datia candidate) nomination. I will discuss it with everyone. I am not angry with anyone.”He added that he would campaign for Tiwari if the party wanted him to. “Whatever will happen will be good. Everyone expects a ticket. There is no problem. I am not at all sad. The party has given a lot,” Mishra said.
The remarks come after supporters of Mishra staged protests in Datia that turned violent on Friday evening. Demonstrators blocked National Highway-44 for nearly 11 hours, causing massive traffic jams stretching 20-25 km and affecting Datia, Jhansi, Shivpuri, and Gwalior districts.
Eight police personnel were injured in stone-throwing incidents.
Datia District Magistrate Swapnil Wankhede said the administration tried persuading the protesters to lift the blockade peacefully through the night. When talks failed, police used tear gas after stones were pelted, including from inside an office building.
The BJP has named Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the bypoll, replacing Mishra, who had lost the Datia seat in the 2023 Assembly elections. Polling is scheduled for July 30, and results will be declared on August 3.
The bypoll became necessary after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari expressed confidence in a Congress victory. He accused the BJP of “murdering democracy” by using the court to unseat Bharti and demanded the replacement of the District Collector and SP for failing to maintain law and order.
(with ANI inputs)
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