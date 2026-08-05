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'No proposal to extend Parliament session': Kiren Rijiju nixes speculation over August special sitting

The clarification comes in the wake of continued adjournments and friction in the Monsoon Session, which runs from July 20 to August 13, driven by opposition demands regarding the presence of top government leadership during House proceedings.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
'No proposal to extend Parliament session': Kiren Rijiju nixes speculation over August special sitting
Image Credit: ANI

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