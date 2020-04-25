हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yogi Adityanath

No public gathering allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says CMO

The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

No public gathering allowed in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, says CMO

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (April 25) directed officers that no public gathering should be allowed in the state till June 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," Office of CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted. 

The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,621 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh including 247 cured/discharged and 25 deaths. 

Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshCoronavirusCOVID-19lockdown
