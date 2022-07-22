NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT

No publicity PILs, please: Supreme Court junks plea to raise smoking age

The Supreme Court was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday junked a plea seeking a direction to increase the smoking age from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of loose cigarettes. A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia rejected the plea filed by two advocates. "If you want publicity, argue a good case...Don't file publicity interest litigation, the bench said while dismissing the plea.

The apex court was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra seeking guidelines to control smoking.

The plea also sought directions to remove smoking zones from commercial places besides banning the sale of loose cigarettes near educational and healthcare institutions and also places of worship.

