/No PUC, no fuel, 50% WFH: Delhi’s Winter Action Plan kicks in from Nov 1 – details

New Delhi: Delhi residents will face tighter pollution-control rules from November 1, when the state government rolls out its winter action plan. Vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates will not be able to buy fuel, while vehicles registered outside the capital that fail to meet BS-VI emission standards will face entry restrictions.
Announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday (October 20), the restrictions will be in place till February 28. It also calls for half the workforce in government and private offices to work from home, stricter controls on construction activity and the use of artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to monitor construction sites for dust.
The government is also seeking to reduce use of private vehicles by promoting electric buses, increasing metro services, improving last-mile connectivity and encouraging carpooling.
Gupta said that preparations had been made in advance after demands for stricter measures during the previous winter.
“Last year, around this time, people said that the strictest possible action should be taken. That is why we have taken progressive steps in advance this year. We have decided what needs to be done and what should be avoided throughout the winter season. A winter action plan has been prepared for November 1 to February 28,” she said.
Under the new rule, motorists must have a valid PUC certificate to purchase petrol or diesel in the national capital. The certificate confirms that a vehicle's emissions meet the prescribed pollution limits.
The rule will apply to vehicles in the capital. Vehicle owners will need to check their certificate's validity before visiting a fuel station.
The government has also announced restrictions on vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not comply with BS-VI emission standards. Gupta said these vehicles would not be permitted to enter the city from November 1. In a separate statement, she specified January 31 as the end date for the restriction.
The measure is aimed at curbing emissions from vehicles entering Delhi during the winter months, when air pollution worsens across the city.
Construction and demolition work will face tighter controls under the winter plan. The government has announced a ban on construction activity, although the announcement did not spell out the full scope of the restriction or specify any exemptions.
AI-enabled cameras will monitor construction sites to check dust emissions. The government intends to use the surveillance system to identify violations and prevent construction dust from spreading into nearby areas.
Construction activity is among the sources targeted by the plan, along with vehicle emissions. Further details about how the restrictions will be enforced have not been provided in the announcement.
Government and private offices will be asked to ensure that 50% of their employees work from home from November 1. The aim is to reduce daily commuting and the number of vehicles on Delhi's roads.
The announcement does not specify how the requirement will be implemented across different industries or how compliance will be monitored.
The work-from-home provision is one of the main changes affecting office-goers under the winter plan. Employers will need to make arrangements for remote working while maintaining their regular operations.
The government plans to encourage commuters to use public transport instead of private vehicles. Gupta said that electric buses had been roped in and metro routes had been extended. The administration is also working to improve last-mile connectivity, while carpooling will be encouraged.
“From November 1, vehicles below BS-VI standards will not be allowed. The ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rule will also apply to people in Delhi. We will follow these measures together. Electric buses have been made available by the government, metro routes have been extended and work is underway on last-mile connectivity,” said the chief minister.
The government expects these steps to give commuters more alternatives to private vehicles during the winter season.
Gupta said residents would also need to follow the new rules and take responsibility for reducing pollution.
“We will fulfil this responsibility together. Our Delhi, our responsibility,” she said.
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