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  • /No PUC, no fuel, 50% WFH: Delhi’s Winter Action Plan kicks in from Nov 1 – details

No PUC, no fuel, 50% WFH: Delhi’s Winter Action Plan kicks in from Nov 1 – details

The government is planning stricter checks on vehicle emissions and dust pollution. The measures also include greater reliance on public transport and remote working to reduce daily traffic.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
No PUC, no fuel, 50% WFH: Delhi’s Winter Action Plan kicks in from Nov 1 – details
Image Credit: Visual showing toxic smog at Anand Vihar, New Delhi. (File photo: ANI)

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No PUC, no fuel, 50% WFH: Delhi’s Winter Action Plan kicks in from Nov 1 – details
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