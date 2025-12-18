'No PUC, No Fuel', WFH Enforced In Delhi From Today; Check Full List Of Anti-Pollution Curbs

The national capital on Thursday began enforcing the ‘No Pollution Under Control (PUC), No Fuel’ rule as part of a sweeping crackdown on air pollution, while also barring the entry of BS-VI vehicles registered outside the capital.

Under the new measures, vehicles without a valid PUC certificate will be denied fuel at petrol pumps across the city. At the same time, trucks carrying construction material remain prohibited from entering Delhi, and construction activity continues to be banned under GRAP norms, with strict action promised against violators.

The capital remains shrouded in severe smog, prompting the Delhi government to roll out a mix of emergency interventions and long-term reforms targeting vehicular emissions, road dust, waste management and traffic congestion.

Announcing the measures on Wednesday, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was acting on “multiple fronts” as residents continued to face hazardous air quality.

Speaking at a press conference, Sirsa said Wednesday was the final day for motorists to obtain valid PUC certificates. “From tomorrow, polluting vehicles will not be given fuel,” he said, adding that enforcement would be ensured through ANPR cameras, voice alerts at petrol pumps and police deployment.

To implement the fuel ban, 126 checkpoints have been set up across Delhi, including at border points, with 580 police personnel and 37 Prakhar Vans deployed. Transport department teams will also be stationed at petrol pumps and entry points.

Sirsa appealed for public cooperation, saying, “Delhiites are requested not to argue with officers at petrol pumps or borders and checkpoints. This step is for your health and your children’s future.”

As part of efforts to reduce vehicular load, the government has mandated 50 per cent work from home in both government offices and private establishments.

The minister also announced a comprehensive overhaul of the Pollution Under Control Certificate issuing system, citing shortcomings in existing centres. “Delhi government is considering an overhaul of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate issuing system, as the existing centres are old with many shortcomings. A third-party monitoring system will be brought in,” he said.

In a bid to tackle traffic congestion and emissions from idling vehicles, the government is exploring partnerships with Google Maps and MapmyIndia. Sirsa said he had chaired a high-level meeting with Google Maps officials to examine the development of an integrated traffic management system capable of adjusting traffic signals based on real-time congestion data.

“This collaboration will allow us to use live traffic data to identify emerging hotspots, decongest roads faster and reduce vehicular idling emissions,” he said.

The government plans to identify at least 100 vehicular pollution and traffic hotspots for targeted action. Sirsa noted that pollution hotspots in Delhi had risen from 13 during the previous AAP government’s tenure to 62 currently.

Outlining the main contributors to pollution, he said, “There are four sources of pollution in Delhi, vehicular, industrial, dust and solid waste.”

To address dust pollution, the Public Works Department has been directed to deploy 70 mechanical road sweepers and water sprinklers, supported by around 1,000 litter pickers and 300 water sprinklers across the city. The Delhi government will provide Rs 2,700 crore over 10 years to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for procuring mechanised sweepers and litter-picking equipment.

The PWD has also introduced a permanent pothole-monitoring system through a third-party survey agency under an Annual Rate Contract model. The agency will conduct year-round surveys, photograph damaged roads and provide real-time data to ensure repairs within 72 hours, as potholes are a major source of dust.

In addition, Sirsa announced a memorandum of understanding with IIT Madras to identify and develop “smog-eating” surfaces. These titanium oxide-based photocatalytic coatings, already used in several global cities, can reduce nitrogen dioxide and harmful hydrocarbons. Pilot projects will be launched in selected areas of Delhi.

(With IANS inputs)