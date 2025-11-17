No Red, No Green, No Stops: India’s First City Without Traffic Lights

Jaipur: Long celebrated as the coaching capital of India, Kota in Rajasthan has achieved a milestone that no other city in the country has managed so far. It has become India’s first city to function entirely without traffic lights. Residents, commuters and thousands of students travelling the city everyday now enjoy a seamless driving experience, thanks to smart planning and innovative infrastructure.

The Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) of Kota spearheaded this transformation with a vision for traffic that never stops. By constructing a web of interconnected ring roads, vehicles can now bypass traditionally congested intersections, cutting travel time dramatically and keeping the city moving efficiently.

To further enhance mobility, more than two dozen flyovers and underpasses have been added at major junctions across the city. These structures allow vehicles to maintain continuous movement without the delays caused by stopping at signals.

The result is not only faster commutes but also fewer accidents and reduced fuel consumption, making travel smoother and more environmentally friendly.

Kota’s example now serves as a benchmark for other Indian cities struggling with gridlock and traffic woes. The city proves that careful urban design and infrastructure investment can replace traditional traffic systems while boosting safety and efficiency.

Even with lakhs of residents and thousands of students commuting daily, the city now boasts a traffic ecosystem where stoppages are a thing of the past.

Kota’s experience highlights how intelligent planning can turn a chaotic signal-dependent city into a model of uninterrupted movement, setting a new standard for urban commuting in India.