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No reels, no patient videos: AIIMS Delhi draws social media red lines

The guidelines come amid the growing use of social media platforms by medical professionals and students for content creation, public outreach and personal branding.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
No reels, no patient videos: AIIMS Delhi draws social media red lines

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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