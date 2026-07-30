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'No reforms, only politics': Kharge attacks Centre over anti-paper leak bill

Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of prioritising politics over education, alleging the anti-paper leak Bill was introduced to quell protests rather than implement genuine examination reforms.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 03:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
'No reforms, only politics': Kharge attacks Centre over anti-paper leak bill
Image Credit: IANS

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