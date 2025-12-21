No Relaxation For Aravallis, 90% Area To Remain Protected: Bhupendra Yadav

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Sunday dismissed claims that the Centre has weakened protections for the Aravalli hills, asserting that nearly 90 per cent of the Aravalli region will continue to remain under the protected zone.

While addressing the controversy around the Supreme Court's recent order on the Aravalli Hills, Yadav said, "There are no relaxations on the Aravalli. The Aravalli range spans four states: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. A petition regarding it has been pending in court since 1985."

