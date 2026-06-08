No relief for Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter; Exalogic probe linked to PSU

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan owned company Exalogic Solutions has been linked to public sector-linked company called Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), the

Kerala high court dismissed CMRL's appeal challenging ED's money laundering probe linked to Exalogic.

The ED probe linked to Veena's company, Exalogic Solutions, a small software firm primarily known for school and college management software, CMRL hired Exalogic as an IT consultant, paying the company around Rs3 lakh per month. Veena was also personally engaged as a consultant and received an additional Rs5 lakh per month. In total, CMRL paid approximately Rs2.78 crore to Veena and her company for the supposed IT and consultancy services.

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The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) report allege, there was no actual work done, no software was developed, no services or 'deliverables' were provided or found. Employees of both companies confirmed in statements that no real work happened. Emails between the parties were mostly about sending bills and releasing payments without actual work.

The finance company linked to CMRL's formal managing director gave Exalogic two loans of Rs 25 lakh each, even though the first loan wasn't being repaid properly.

Money from CMRL was allegedly used to repay these loans. Investigations also claim that this shift the debt burden from private company to PSU caused losses to it.

CMRL which is a listed company producing minerals. The Kerala government's industrial corporation (KSIDC) holds around 13% stakes in CMRL.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now investigating it as a possible money laundering case. They recently searched properties linked to Pinarayi Vijayan and Veena.

Although Veena has denied allegations saying, all these allegations were legal and transparent. The CPI (M) called ED's probe politically motivated and a 'targeted' attack' by the center on opposition leaders.