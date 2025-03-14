No Relief For Ranya Rao: Court Denies Bail To Actor In Gold Smuggling Case
Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail application was rejected in the Economic Offences Court in a gold smuggling case. The second accused in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, Tarun Konduru, filed a bail application in the Economic Offences court. His bail application will be heard tomorrow at 3 p.m.
This is a developing story, details to follow
