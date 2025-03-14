Advertisement
GOLD SMUGGLING CASE

No Relief For Ranya Rao: Court Denies Bail To Actor In Gold Smuggling Case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao's bail application was rejected in the Economic Offences Court in a gold smuggling case. The second accused in the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case, Tarun Konduru, filed a bail application in the Economic Offences court. His bail application will be heard tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2025, 06:24 PM IST|Source:
No Relief For Ranya Rao: Court Denies Bail To Actor In Gold Smuggling Case File Photo of Actor Ranya Rao.

This is a developing story, details to follow

