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'No right to comment on India's internal affairs': MEA rebukes Pakistan President over remarks on religious sites

Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India."

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
'No right to comment on India's internal affairs': MEA rebukes Pakistan President over remarks on religious sites
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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