/'No right to comment on India's internal affairs': MEA rebukes Pakistan President over remarks on religious sites

India on Saturday strongly rejected comments made by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on the demolition of religious sites in the country, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that he had no standing to comment on India's internal matters.
Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India."
The response came after Zardari made remarks earlier in the day concerning the demolition of religious sites in India.
The MEA described the comments as "particularly absurd given Pakistan's own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary". It further noted that Pakistan's "long history of systematically targeting and victimising minorities across various faiths is notorious".
The ministry said that, in this context, the Pakistani President's remarks appeared to be politically motivated.
"Given this reality, the President's remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan's national policies of bigotry and hatred," the MEA said.
The latest exchange comes a day after India firmly rejected what it called "baseless and malicious allegations" made by Pakistan at the 62nd session of the Human Rights Council. New Delhi also dismissed references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reiterating that the Union Territory remains an "integral and inalienable" part of India.
Speaking at the session, Anupama Singh, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said, "India is compelled to exercise its right of reply in response to the references made to it by Pakistan and the OIC. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan. We also categorically reject the references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the OIC."
She accused Pakistan of using such statements to divert attention from its own challenges.
"Pakistan's propaganda is designed to mask its domestic failures and support for terrorism. Its misuse of the OIC coordinator's role only reinforces deception. We have no desire to dignify such propaganda," Singh said.
In a sharp attack, she also accused Pakistan of pursuing terrorism as a matter of state policy while portraying itself as a victim of the same problem.
"This is the country where the sitting Defence Minister boasts of hosting, training, and deploying terrorists as state policy, and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism. Indeed, a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state, which is shocked when its own monster bites back," she said.
The exchange marks the latest escalation in diplomatic rhetoric between the two countries, with India maintaining that issues relating to Jammu and Kashmir are strictly internal matters and rejecting external commentary on the subject.
(With IANS inputs)
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