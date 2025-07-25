'No Runners-Up in War': CDS Anil Chauhan Stresses Operation Sindoor Requires 24/7 Preparedness

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that Operation Sindoor still continues and emphasized the critical importance of maintaining 24x7, 365-day military readiness, stating, “There are no runners-up in war.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 04:29 PM IST | Source: Bureau