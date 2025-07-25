'No Runners-Up in War': CDS Anil Chauhan Stresses Operation Sindoor Requires 24/7 Preparedness
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that Operation Sindoor still continues and emphasized the critical importance of maintaining 24x7, 365-day military readiness, stating, “There are no runners-up in war.”
Trending Photos
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that Operation Sindoor still continues and emphasized the critical importance of maintaining 24x7, 365-day military readiness, stating, “There are no runners-up in war.”
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement