No Safe Havens For Terror: Rajnath Singh Slams Pakistan, Justifies Op Sindoor At SCO Meet

New Delhi: In a bold and uncompromising address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting held in Qingdao, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh firmly reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. He called out Pakistan for perpetuating cross-border terrorism and defended India's recent counter-terror operation, Op Sindoor, as a legitimate and necessary act of national self-defence.

In the backdrop of increasing regional tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Singh used the SCO platform to send a clear and direct message to nations enabling terror: “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations.”

"On 22 April 2025, the terror group ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. 26 innocent civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed. Victims were shot at after they were profiled based on their religious identity. The Resistance Front, which is a proxy of UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack," he said.

The pattern of the Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT’s previous terror attacks in India. In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross-border terrorist attacks, India on 07th May 2025 successfully launched Op Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure," he further added.

The remarks came just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, a precision military strike targeting terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control. The operation was carried out in the wake of the brutal attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were gunned down by terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), a known proxy of the UN-designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Singh revealed chilling details of the attack, stating that the assailants “profiled victims based on religious identity before opening fire.” He emphasised that the pattern bore striking similarities to previous LeT-backed attacks in India.

“The epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe. We will not hesitate to target them,” the Defence Minister asserted. “India’s actions stand as testimony to our right to defend ourselves and our resolve to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure.”

Calling for decisive and collective action from SCO member states, Singh said, “Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with terrorism and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups. Those who sponsor and nurture terrorism must face the consequences.”

In a pointed appeal, he urged SCO members to reject geopolitical expediencies and unite in an unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, regardless of the motivation or origin. “Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, whenever, wherever, and by whomsoever committed,” he declared.

Beyond immediate counter-terror efforts, Singh also underscored the long-term dangers of radicalisation and extremist ideologies, especially among the youth. He praised the SCO’s RATS (Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure) mechanism for its proactive role in curbing radicalisation and stressed the importance of continuing collaborative intelligence and de-radicalisation efforts.

Referencing India’s leadership during its recent SCO chairmanship, he highlighted the joint statement on “Countering Radicalisation leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism” as a milestone in collective commitment.

Singh’s speech also touched on broader geopolitical themes. He expressed concern over the weakening of multilateral systems and the rise of unilateralism in addressing global challenges, especially in a post-pandemic world. “No country, however large or powerful, can manage alone,” he said, advocating for “reformed multilateralism” that encourages equitable cooperation and dialogue.

Quoting the Sanskrit phrase “Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu” (May all people live in happiness and peace), Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to building a secure and prosperous region through mutual respect, trust, and shared responsibility.

"No country, however large and powerful, can manage alone. In fact, the very idea of a global order, or indeed of multilateralism, is the assumption that nations have to work with each other for their mutual and collective benefit. This is also reflective of our age old Sanskrit saying “Sarve Jana Sukhino Bhavantu” which implies peace and prosperity to all," he said.

Reinforcing India’s intent to deepen economic and cultural ties with Central Asia, Singh noted that improved regional connectivity fosters not just trade but trust. However, he added a crucial caveat: such efforts must uphold the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states”, a thinly veiled reminder of India’s objections to projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which passes through disputed territory in Jammu and Kashmir.

In conclusion, the Defence Minister reaffirmed: “India supports greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members. We must all be in lockstep in strengthening stability and security in our neighbourhood.”