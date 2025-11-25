No Sale of Alcohol, Meat, Tobacco In These Punjab Cities: Check List And Importance

The Punjab government has officially declared Sri Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, and the Golden Temple corridor in Amritsar as holy cities. With this designation, the sale of alcohol, meat and tobacco will be banned in these areas.

The decision was announced during a special session of the Punjab Assembly, held at Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Government Announces Special Fund

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the holy city status will help preserve the religious and cultural significance of these Sikh centres. He added that a special fund will be created to improve cleanliness, maintenance and conservation efforts at these locations.

The Chief minister noted that Punjab is home to three Sikh takhts, and recognising the areas around them as sacred cities is a historic step for the state.

National Leaders Welcome the Move

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the announcement, calling it a long-awaited decision for Sikh communities across the world. He said that once the rules are fully implemented, intoxicants and non-vegetarian products will not be allowed in these spiritual regions.

“Today will be remembered in golden letters in the history of Punjab. “...This decision is not only significant from a spiritual perspective but also extremely important for preserving Punjab’s cultural heritage, history and the faith of future generations.”

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Punjab government…,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Leaders from opposition parties also attended the session. Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged all political parties to work together to protect Punjab’s cultural identity.

Historic Assembly Session

This special Assembly session was significant as it was held outside Chandigarh for the first time in the state’s history. The gathering took place at Sri Anandpur Sahib, adding symbolic value to the occasion.

During the event, the state government also announced Rs 50 lakh for the development of Kukeval village, where Guru Tegh Bahadur is believed to have lived for more than nine years.

The government said the new measures are aimed at strengthening the cultural and spiritual heritage associated with Sikh history in Punjab.