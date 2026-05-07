'No sanctuary safe': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says India ready to hit terror camps across LoC
The Indian Army on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan over terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserting that no terror sanctuary across the Line of Control (LoC) is safe. Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, the Army said India has identified terror camps and launch pads and is prepared to strike them when required.
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The Indian Army on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan over terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserting that no terror sanctuary across the Line of Control (LoC) is safe. Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, the Army said India has identified terror camps and launch pads and is prepared to strike them when required.
(This is a developing story.)
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