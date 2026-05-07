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NewsIndia'No sanctuary safe': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says India ready to hit terror camps across LoC
PAKISTAN OCCUPIED KASHMIR (POK)

'No sanctuary safe': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says India ready to hit terror camps across LoC

The Indian Army on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan over terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserting that no terror sanctuary across the Line of Control (LoC) is safe. Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, the Army said India has identified terror camps and launch pads and is prepared to strike them when required.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'No sanctuary safe': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says India ready to hit terror camps across LoCRepresentative image. (Photo: @adgpi)

The Indian Army on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan over terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserting that no terror sanctuary across the Line of Control (LoC) is safe. Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, the Army said India has identified terror camps and launch pads and is prepared to strike them when required.

 

 

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