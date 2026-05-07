'No sanctuary safe': Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai says India ready to hit terror camps across LoC

The Indian Army on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan over terror infrastructure operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), with Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserting that no terror sanctuary across the Line of Control (LoC) is safe. Addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur, the Army said India has identified terror camps and launch pads and is prepared to strike them when required.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Subhrajit Roy | Last Updated: May 07, 2026, 03:47 PM IST | Source: Bureau