'No Scope For Taking Separate Political Position': Rijiju On Impeachment Motion Against Justice Yashwant Varma

Juctice Yashwant Varma Impeachment: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stated that the impeachment motion against Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary, and hence, there is no scope for taking separate political stands on the issue.

Justice Varma has been facing heat after piles of burnt cash were allegedly found at his residence following a fire.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister also said that there is no scope for politicking on the impeachment matter.

"The impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary. So, there is no scope for any politicking. There is no scope for taking a separate political position for every party. So, we would like to have a united stand," Rijiju said.

"Parliament as a whole will have to come together to discuss this matter and move forward. So, I am building consensus amongst all political parties, and I have started discussion with prominent leaders, and I will reach out to everybody," the Minister added.

ANI quoted Rijiju as saying, "(The response has been) very positive. As I said, in this matter, there is no scope for taking a political stance by each party. The matter is very serious, and it is extremely important for the nation. So, when we discuss corruption, whether it's corruption in the judiciary or anywhere, it has to be taken in the best consideration of the nation. We are not going to have a partisan view on that."

This statement by Rijiju comes a day after the reports suggested that the government may introduce an impeachment motion against Justice Varma.

SC's Action

Earlier, the Supreme Court had constituted an inquiry committee after the allegations of "burnt cash" were found at a storeroom of Justice Varma's residence.

Following the formation, the in-house inquiry committee submitted its report on the issue last month, which has since been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the President of India. On May 4, a panel of judges tasked with conducting an internal inquiry into allegations turned in its report to the then Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna.

The CJI had constituted the committee on March 22 to examine the allegations against Justice Varma, a sitting judge of the High Court of Delhi.

Parliament's Monsoon Session

Earlier, Rijiju had announced that the Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled from July 21 to August 12. Both Houses of Parliament will convene on July 21 at 11 am, after a break of over three months.

This Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session since the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor, and tensions between India and Pakistan that continued for days.

On the other hand, the leaders of the Opposition have been demanding to convene a special session of the Parliament to discuss the developments following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

