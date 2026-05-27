‘No security breaches’: CBSE junks social media user’s claim of hacking OSM portal - what we know so far

Amid ongoing efforts to address technical glitches on its answer-book evaluation portal, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday dismissed claims made by a social media user alleging that he had compromised the On Screen Marking (OSM) system, asserting that no security breach has been detected.

Reassuring students about the robust safeguards implemented to ensure the integrity of the platform, the Board issued a clarification regarding the misleading claim made by the social media user.

In a message on X, the CBSE said, “In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: http://cbse.onmarks.co.in was compromised by him on February 26, 2026. This has also formed the basis for a few news articles.”

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“At the outset, it is clarified that the Portal used for evaluation of answer-books bore a different URL, which has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post,” it said.

Clarification Regarding Claim of Compromise of CBSE OSM Portal

— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 26, 2026

“The URL: http://cbse.onmarks.co.in is the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes. There are no actual evaluation data, marks or other data held on that portal. The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the Portal deployed for the actual evaluation work,” said the Board.

The Board said that this system has been introduced to enhance transparency in assessments, with strong grievance redressal mechanisms built into it, while assuring all stakeholders that strong safeguards have been implemented to protect the platform’s integrity against any vulnerabilities.