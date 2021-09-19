No single riot during past four-and-a-half years: CM Yogi Adityanath presents his govt's report card

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday (September 19) claimed that the state where riots were a "trend" has not witnessed any since his past 4-and-a-half year rule.

Adityanath, who is looking for another term as the UP CM, said that the perception of the state across India has changed after the BJP came to power, ANI reported.

Addressing the media persons, UP CM said, "To complete four and a half years tenure in a state like UP is very important in the view of security and good governance. Perception of the state has changed in the country. This is the same UP where riots had become a trend earlier. But in the last four and a half years, there was no riot."

"We have dealt with criminals and mafias with strictness under the framework of law irrespective of their caste, place and religion. More than Rs 1,800 crores of government property were seized and the illegal encroachments of criminals were also demolished," the BJP leader said.

He added that that Uttar Pradesh has risen to number two in the national ranking of `Ease of Doing Business` in his tenure.

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections next year to 403 Assembly seats with BJP, SP, BSP, Congress, AIMIM as major contenders.

Meanwhile, in February last year, Yogi Adityanath while replying to a question in the state assembly by Samajwadi Party member Rakesh Pratap Singh, had said that twenty-one people have been killed in riots and protests in Uttar Pradesh and over 400 policemen injured in stone pelting incidents over the past six months, PTI reported.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV