Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /No slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh; Army and ITBP geared up to guard border: Report

No slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh; Army and ITBP geared up to guard border: Report

The development came on the same day that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India’s position that Arunachal Pradesh is an “inalienable and integral part of India”.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:24 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
No slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh; Army and ITBP geared up to guard border: Report
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
No slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh; Army and ITBP geared up to guard border: Report
2
3
4
5