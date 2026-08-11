/No slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh; Army and ITBP geared up to guard border: Report

There is no “slow encroachment” by China in Arunachal Pradesh, as alleged in some social media posts; government sources debunked claims on Tuesday. They said the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are fully geared up to dominate the border, monitor developments and check Chinese activities.
Quoting official sources, news agency ANI reported that China has long laid claim to Arunachal Pradesh, referring to the state as “South Tibet”. During the 1960 border talks, Beijing had claimed around 69,000 sq km of territory in Arunachal Pradesh.
India has consistently rejected these claims and has conveyed to China on several occasions that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of the country.
The sources also pointed to the history of the border dispute, saying that in 1959, China attacked an Assam Rifles post at Longju and captured it. The area has remained in adverse possession since then and has frequently been in the news because of infrastructure development undertaken by China, they said.
In response to social media posts on Arunachal Pradesh, Sources said -— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2026
"There is no slow encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh by China as alleged.
*China has claims on Arunachal as South Tibet, articulated in 1960 border talks, wherein they claimed approx 69,000 sq km of the… pic.twitter.com/GthVEmpgk1
During the 1962 India-China war, major Chinese military operations were launched in the Kameng, Subansiri, Siyom, Siang and Lohit valleys. Following the ceasefire, however, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moved back north of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the sources said.
Arunachal Pradesh shares a long border with Tibet along the Great Himalayan range.
According to the sources, a concerted push for infrastructure development in recent years has strengthened India’s ability to patrol and conduct surveillance along the border.
They said that since the India-China border remains undemarcated, patrols from the two sides sometimes come face-to-face. Such situations are dealt with through existing mechanisms and protocols.
“The Army and ITBP are geared up to dominate the border, monitor and check Chinese activities. Sensational claims like this without going into specifics are attention-seeking ploys,” a source said.
The response came after some social media posts alleged that China was gradually encroaching into Arunachal Pradesh.
The development came on the same day that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated India’s position that Arunachal Pradesh is an “inalienable and integral part of India”.
The statement followed remarks from China after India formally identified 27 locations in Arunachal Pradesh using their standard names on the official Survey of India map.
Beijing has repeatedly attempted to assign Chinese names to places in the state.
“Let me reiterate this once again that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India and this is a fact that is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a media briefing.
India has also maintained that peace and tranquillity along the LAC is of “utmost importance”.
Jaiswal referred to the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), held in New Delhi on August 6.
During the meeting, the two sides held frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the LAC.
“It was underlined that maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” the MEA said in a release.
Both sides agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed mechanisms, to address outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations along the LAC.
As a follow-up to the outcomes of the 24th Special Representatives (SR) Talks, India and China also held detailed discussions on boundary delimitation, border management, mechanisms for cooperation and trans-border cooperation.
The Indian side reiterated the need for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on trans-border rivers and stressed the importance of sharing technical details regarding upstream projects, the MEA said.
(with ANI inputs)
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