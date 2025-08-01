'No Slum Will Be Removed Without Providing Housing': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday made a strong statement about the future of slum dwellers in the national capital. She emphasised her government’s commitment to development and said, “Delhi has to be changed, we have to work together.”

While addressing the 17th edition of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) 's National Convention, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticised Congress and AAP for doing politics over Delhi's slums. She said, "Those who want to do politics over Delhi's slums have never had anything to do with them."

"Rahul Gandhi is coming to the slums now... The people of AAP, who completed their entire tenure and left. They never laid pipelines in the slums of Delhi," she added.

Gupta further asserted that no slum in Delhi would be removed without ensuring proper housing for its occupants. “Today, I want to say that not even a single slum in Delhi will be removed without giving them proper houses,” she stated.

She further outlined that the BJP-led government in Delhi vowed to provide employment, give them skills and houses.

"We will give them employment, we will give them skills, we will give them houses. If there is a need to change the policy, we will change the policy," she said.

CM Gupta also said that the Delhi Government needs 2 years to revamp the national capital and fill the bottleneck of past 10 years of developmental backlog. "We urge the industry members and developers to come up with the PPP models for developing state of the art hospitals, schools, shopping malls, accommodations and infrastructure and the government will give the full policy and funding support," she said.

"With a double-engine government, we will propel Delhi towards double-digit growth, ensuring a prosperous future for its citizens," said the Chief Minister.

CM Gupta also said that the government's vision is to convert all the slums in Delhi into permanent homes. She also urged the industry to come up with a roadmap on parali-processing units to manage and reduce the AQI level in Delhi. "We are in the process of simplifying the licensing system so that with strong state and industry coordination, we can make Delhi as a high-tech capital city," she added.