‘No software control, no deal’: India warns it may quit $43 billion Rafale purchase as France refuses source code access

New Delhi: India’s plan to buy 114 additional Rafale fighter jets from France has hit a roadblock, with negotiations now revolving around one main issue, which is control over the aircraft’s software and systems. What started as a major defence expansion has now turned into a dispute over how much technical access India should have to the fighter jet’s internal architecture.

Estimated to be worth between $18 billion and $43 billion, the deal is still being negotiated and no final contract has been signed. Although India’s Defence Acquisition Council gave approval in February 2026, talks have slowed as both sides hold firm on main demands.

India’s push for full system control

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India is asking for access to the Rafale’s Interface Control Document (ICD), which defines how all major systems inside the aircraft communicate with each other. This includes weapons, sensors, radar systems and electronic warfare tools.

Indian officials say this access is needed to allow smooth integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra missile, Rudram anti-radiation missile, Smart Anti-Airfield Weapons, BrahMos-NG and future radar systems.

Without the ICD access, every upgrade or integration would require approval and technical support from the Dassault Aviation in France.

Officials have reportedly made their position clear that without the ICD access, the deal may not move forward.

What France is willing to offer

France has refused to share full source code access for the Rafale’s core systems, including its radar, mission computers and SPECTRA electronic warfare suite. The SPECTRA is considered one of the aircraft’s most advanced systems, handling threat detection, jamming and defensive responses during combat.

French officials have offered limited integration options where Indian systems can be connected under Dassault’s supervision. However, this does not include full independence over software or upgrade control.

France considers these systems sensitive military technology, and full access is not offered even in most international defence deals.

Why the ICD issue matters

It is the technical blueprint that controls how the aircraft’s systems work together. Indian officials say that without it, the aircraft cannot be fully operated as an independent combat platform.

The concern is not only about present operations but also about future upgrades. India wants the ability to integrate new weapons and systems fast, especially in situations involving possible conflicts on two fronts.

This issue has also been influenced by India’s earlier experience with the first Rafale deal, where limited technology transfer led to concerns about long-term dependence on foreign systems.

Make in India and local production goals

The present proposal also includes local production of 96 aircraft in India, while 18 would be built in France. The plan originally aimed for 50-60 percent local manufacturing, along with maintenance and partial engine production in India.

Indian companies such as the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Safran are expected to play a role in production and maintenance if the deal moves forward.

However, New Delhi has made local production dependent on stronger control over software and integration, not only assembly work.

Strategic concerns on both sides

India argues that without full system control, imported fighter jets cannot be considered truly sovereign platforms. Officials also say that dependence on foreign approval for upgrades could create delays during critical situations.

On the other hand, France is concerned about protecting its core defence technologies and preventing sensitive systems such as SPECTRA from being fully transferred.

There are also concerns in France about how Indian integration of weapons such as BrahMos-NG, which is developed with Russian collaboration, could interact with Western systems.

If the talks fail, India is expected to concentrate on its indigenous fighter programmes such as the Tejas Mk2 and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Russia’s Su-57E has also been mentioned as another possible option, though each alternative comes with its own challenges.

Losing the deal would affect France one of its largest fighter export opportunities in the international defence market.